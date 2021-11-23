Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 102,393 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMO stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

RMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

