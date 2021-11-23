Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

