Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of York Water worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in York Water by 36.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in York Water by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in York Water during the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in York Water during the second quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $633.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

