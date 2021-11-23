Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Insteel Industries worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

