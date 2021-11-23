Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,173 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 69.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 54,802 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790 in the last 90 days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.33.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

