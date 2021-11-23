ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. 288,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. ChargePoint has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $5,640,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $9,617,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

