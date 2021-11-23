Chardan Capital Raises Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Price Target to $7.00

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) had its target price hoisted by Chardan Capital from $2.25 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

XCUR stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. Equities analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exicure during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Exicure by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

