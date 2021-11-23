CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GIB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,259. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CGI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

