CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CGGYY opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CGG has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $549.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.86.

Get CGG alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale cut CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.