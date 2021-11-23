Centric Swap Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $2.28 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.80 or 0.07322094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.35 or 0.99594177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.