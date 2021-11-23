Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Shares of CENTA traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 28,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,954. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
