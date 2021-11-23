Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of CENTA traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 28,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,954. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

