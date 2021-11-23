Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.91.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

