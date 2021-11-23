Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.15.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at C$15.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.73. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.27 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$30.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.