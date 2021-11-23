CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Critical Survey

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares CBB Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $72.87 million 1.72 $13.34 million N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.72 $7.52 billion $13.09 15.60

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 30.94% 12.60% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBB Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 0 14 8 0 2.36

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $198.42, suggesting a potential downside of 2.81%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats CBB Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

