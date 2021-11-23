Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

About Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

