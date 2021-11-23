CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of CARG opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,751 shares of company stock worth $23,341,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

