CargoX Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $42.29 million and approximately $60,758.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00240132 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00087710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.