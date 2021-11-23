Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Shares Down 1.4%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.80. 4,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

