Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,723 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.88. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

