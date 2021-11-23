Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $284.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

