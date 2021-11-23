Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $260.44 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $141.16 and a one year high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.78.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

