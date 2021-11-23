Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

