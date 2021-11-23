Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

TQQQ opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $183.36.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

