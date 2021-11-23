Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $195.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.69 and a 200 day moving average of $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

