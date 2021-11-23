Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $244.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

