Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 560.3% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after buying an additional 100,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TM opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.14. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $188.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $258.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

