Capital CS Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 96.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $339.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

