Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Director Thomas A. Dattilo Purchases 40,000 Shares

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.18. Canoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Canoo by 504.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

