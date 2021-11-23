Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Director Thomas A. Dattilo Purchases 40,000 Shares

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of GOEV stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.18. Canoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
GOEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
