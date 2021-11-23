Cango (NYSE:CANG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.07 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($3.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Cango stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $630.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cango by 945.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cango by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

CANG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

