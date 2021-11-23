Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

