Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $44.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after buying an additional 400,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after buying an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,919,000 after buying an additional 97,483 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.