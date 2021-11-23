Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $44.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
NYSE:CPB opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77.
Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after buying an additional 400,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after buying an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,919,000 after buying an additional 97,483 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
