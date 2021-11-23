Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $168.28 and last traded at $167.53, with a volume of 5313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.47.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.