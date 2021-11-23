Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares during the period. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

