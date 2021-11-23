Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $16.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares during the period. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.