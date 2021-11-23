Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

NASDAQ:CALT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.95. 17,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $495.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.19. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

