California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $227,132.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

