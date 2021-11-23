California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,919 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cutera worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $743.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

