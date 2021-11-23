California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,626 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National HealthCare by 13.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National HealthCare by 555.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National HealthCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

