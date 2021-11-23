California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Heartland Express worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

