California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,237 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 53.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

CRSR opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.06. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

