California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $541,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,721 shares of company stock worth $4,752,739. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.