California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,866 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 58.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 83.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 44.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 22.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

