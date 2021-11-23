Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CAL opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Caleres has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,722 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

