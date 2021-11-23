C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo Sells 23,138 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AI opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $183.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 732.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

