C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Mac S. Pinkerton Sells 540 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,312,000 after acquiring an additional 140,961 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 208.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

