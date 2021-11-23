BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,053 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $32,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Truist cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $448,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

