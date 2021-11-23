BSClaunch (BSL) Trading 56% Higher Over Last Week

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $800,464.38 and $5.86 million worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 56% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00071482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00073176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00089245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.65 or 0.07467061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,282.22 or 0.99665509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

