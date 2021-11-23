Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,959 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 13.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:IAA opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

