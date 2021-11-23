Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $283.76 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $195.39 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

