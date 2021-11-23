Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.56 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

