Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.56 and a 1 year high of $148.84.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
