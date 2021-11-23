Brokers Offer Predictions for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NUS stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

